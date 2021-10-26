Nélio fights Tonico to defend Dolores · TV News

In love with Dolores (Daphne Bozaski), Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) will punch Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) to defend the girl in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The adviser will be out of line after the boss assaulted the young woman with a belt and hurled insults at her in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In scenes planned to air in next Wednesday’s chapter (3) , Eudoro (José Dumont) will beg Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) to run away with his youngest daughter after witnessing the attacks. Despite being in love with the girl, he will claim that he cannot do that.

Later in the serials by authors Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the boy will get drunk like that and, completely drunk, he will meet the owner of the newspaper O Berro at random on the street. The villain’s right arm won’t hesitate and put him against the wall.

“What are you doing here?” asks the rogue. The advisor will then punch Tonico in the face, who will fall to the ground in humiliation. “Bastard! Worm! Pulley!”, Nelio will revolt.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

