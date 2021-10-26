Nélio receives a distress call and becomes Tonico’s rival · TV News

Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) won’t be able to hide his passion for Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Eudoro (José Dumont) will give a push for this to happen when he regrets having forced his youngest to marry Tonico (Alexandre Nero). The colonel will ask the boy to save the young woman from the deputy’s clutches in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Ever since he saw Daphne Bozaski’s character enter the church dressed as a bride, Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) hasn’t been able to get her out of his head. He has seen his partner mistreat the woman several times and approached her with the intention of teaching her to read and write, in addition to keeping her company.

In the next chapters , Nélio will receive an unexpected visit from Pilar’s father (Gabriela Medvedovski). The colonel will be displeased with Tonico’s conduct towards his daughter and will complain about the fact that the scoundrel goes out on the run in the middle of the night.

Days after disagreeing with his son-in-law’s attitude, he will witness an even more disturbing scene. The crook will beat the woman in front of Eudoro, who will not be able to defend the heiress because of her health.

He will gather his strength to make one last request. Face to face with Nélio, he will demand that the right arm of the antagonist in Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serials save his youngest daughter from her husband’s evil ways.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017).

