Net balance of formal employment is positive at 313,902 vacancies in September in Caged

After the creation of 368,091 vacancies in August (data revised this Tuesday, 26), the Brazilian formal job market slowed down a little last month and registered a positive balance of 313,902 signed work papers in September, according to data from the Register General of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Labor and Welfare.

Last month’s result resulted from 1.780 million hires and 1.466 million layoffs. In September 2020, there were 319,151 job openings with a formal contract.

The financial market was already expecting a new advance in employment in the month. And the result came within the range of analysts’ estimates consulted by Broadcast Projections. Projections were for a net opening of 238,000 to 400,000 jobs in September, with a positive median of 360,000 jobs.

Accumulated

In the first nine months of 2021, the balance of Caged is already positive in 2.513 million vacancies.

In the same period last year, there was a net destruction of 558,597 formal jobs.

Well

According to the ministry, 2,077 million workers were still with a provisional guarantee of employment in September thanks to adhesions to the Emergency Program for the Maintenance of Employment and Income (BEm). For each month of suspension or reduction of working hours by the program, the worker has the same period of protection for his/her vacancy.

The program was relaunched in April by the government for another four months this year.

Methodology

Since January of last year, the use of the Caged System has been replaced by the Digital Bookkeeping System for Tax, Social Security and Labor Obligations (eSocial) for companies, which brings differences in comparison with the results of previous years.

In the previous methodology (from 1992 to 2019), the best result for September in the series without adjustments was in 2008, when 282,841 vacancies were created in the ninth month of the year.

Do you want to learn how to invest in cryptoactives for free, in a practical and intelligent way? We have prepared a free step-by-step lesson. Click here to watch

Related