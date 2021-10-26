Netflix denies that “Round 6” is not called “Lula’s Game” because of the former president

Why did the series booming on Netflix, “Round 6”, received this name in Brazil, and its title abroad is “Squid Game”, something like “game of the squid”? In addition to the United States, several countries adopted the name in English, such as Portugal, while Spain and France opted for a reliable translation, such as “El Juego del Calamar” and “Le Jeu du Calmar”, respectively.

Did the name of the series change in Brazil because of former president Lula?

The original South Korean name, “Ojingeo Geim”, is also equivalent to “squid game”.

This name refers to a child’s play that is explained in the first minutes of the Netflix plot. The games, after all, are an important part of the series’ premise, which puts its characters to participate in activities reminiscent of childhood, like tug of war — only, in this case, whoever loses or is eliminated or ends up dying.

Internet users created theories to justify changing the title here. The one that was most popular was the one that says that the decision was politically motivated and is due to the inevitable association that would be made between the word lula and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, pre-candidate for the presidency by the Workers’ Party.

What few people know, however, is that the first name received by the work, even internationally, was “Round 6”. That was his “working title”, a term used in the film and television industry to designate the provisional name of a project that is still in development. In other words, even before they invented the title “Squid Game”, the series was already known as “Round 6”.

That’s how, for example, Netflix announced two years ago that it was working with South Korean filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk on a new series, then called “Round 6”.

Netflix told Folha de S.Paulo newspaper that the decision not to stick to the foreign title was due to regional issues and the perception that, in Brazil, the title that would fit better and that would be more easily remembered by the public would be “ Round 6”, for evoking gamer culture more clearly — not least because, in the country, there is no game equivalent to the squid game in South Korea.

