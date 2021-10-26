New gas voucher for needy families is approved by the Senate

Share Tweet Share Share Email



New Aid Vale Gas for needy families is approved by the Senate The Senate approved the creation of the Gas Program for Brazilians, the so-called gas aid. The program will help low-income families to purchase cooking gas. The bill (PL) provides that each family will receive the equivalent of 40% of the price of a gas cylinder every two months. The project returns to the Chamber.

According to the approved PL, families enrolled in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico), with monthly per capita family income less than or equal to half the minimum wage, or who live in the same household as a beneficiary of the Benefit of Continuous Payment (BPC).

The program will be financed with resources from royalties belonging to the Federal Government in the production of oil and natural gas under the production sharing regime, part of the sale of the Union’s oil surplus and signature bonus in bidding for areas for oil exploration and of natural gas. In addition, other resources will be used that may be provided for in the General Budget of the Union and Petrobras dividends paid to the National Treasury.

Among the justifications of the author of the project, senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), is the increase in the price of cooking gas in recent months, which has made families opt for the use of firewood, charcoal and even ethanol for the preparation of food, which caused an increase in lung diseases and accidents with burns.

For him, the project brings “social justice”, giving back to the population part of Petrobras’ profit obtained in the market. “We are doing social justice when we establish non-fiscal funding sources. The source of financing concerns the dividends that the Union receives for its Petrobras shares, for the profit that the Union obtains. We are taking the profit from Petrobras shares and giving it back to the humble people.”

In the assessment of the project’s rapporteur in the Senate, Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), Petrobras’ most recent pricing policy, adopted under President Michel Temer, with the state-owned company under Pedro Parente’s command, paved the way for the fuel crisis experienced today .

“The first step he [Parente] what it took was to eliminate subsidies, stop controlling Petrobras’ prices and peg fuel prices to the international market, to the dollar price of a barrel of oil. So, eliminating the fuel subsidy, of course, eliminated the subsidy on LPG, cooking gas,” said the senator.

“With the policy that was made, we know the consequences, the truck drivers’ strike. But the fact is that, as oil increases in price, immediately, every 15 days, it increases in price here in Brazil. If the dollar appreciates and our real depreciates, the price will also increase. And this led to what we are experiencing today: R$7 per liter of gasoline and R$100, R$120, R$130 of LPG,” he added.

The PL returns for further consideration by the deputies because Castro changed the way the program is financed. The text that came out of the Chamber provided for the use of resources from the Contribution for Intervention in the Economic Domain (Cide), a tax on gasoline imports and sales. But the rapporteur understood that the increase in taxes would cause “an undesirable inflationary impact”.















