New whistleblower expands accusations against Facebook – News

A new whistleblower accuses Facebook of putting profits above moderation of problematic content, according to the Washington Post, as the social-media giant struggles to shake off the scandal caused by its former employee Frances Haugen’s revelations.

Also read: The key points of the ex-Facebook employee’s testimonial

According to an article published in the American newspaper on Friday (22), this second whistleblower was a member of the Facebook team in charge of the physical integrity of the platform and made a statement under oath at the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

In that document, the former company employee privately reports comments made in 2017, when the company was deciding how best to manage the controversy over Russia’s interference in the 2016 US presidential elections through its platform.

“It’s going to be flash in the pan. Some lawmakers are going to get pissed. And then in a few weeks they’re going to be on something else. In the meantime, we’re printing money in the basement and it’s going to be fine,” member Tucker Bounds is quoted as saying. Facebook’s communications team, according to the Post.

The second whistleblower, still anonymous, signed his statement on October 13, a week after Frances Haugen’s scathing testimony in the US Congress.

This former Facebook computer engineer, called a “heroine” by a Democratic senator, reiterated that the heads of the California group, with Mark Zuckerberg at the helm, “finance their profits with our security.”

Previously, she had leaked internal documents to the Wall Street Journal that shed new light on known social media abuses, such as the psychological problems of teenagers overexposed to the seemingly “perfect” lives and bodies of Instagram influencers.

According to the Washington Post, this new SEC deponent’s statement ensures that Facebook administrators have regularly undermined efforts to combat disinformation, hate speech and other problematic content for fear of angering former President Donald Trump and his colleagues. political allies and not to risk losing users’ attention, fundamental to their high profits.

Consulted by the AFP, Facebook spokeswoman Erin McPike said the article was “below the standards of the Washington Post, which for the past five years only wrote after investigating the merits and finding multiple sources.”

The California company has been the target of controversy after another for years, from its content moderation, especially during the election period, to its economic strategy, which many believe violates competition rules.