Nigeria becomes the 1st country in Africa to have digital currency; meet eNaira | finance

O Central Bank of Nigeria has joined a growing list of institutions in emerging markets betting on digital money to cut transaction costs and increase participation in the formal financial system.

“Nigeria became the first country in the Africa and one of the first in the world to introduce a digital currency to its citizens,” President Muhammadu Buhari said in a televised speech at the launch in Abuja, the capital. “The adoption of the central bank’s digital currency and its underlying technology, called the blockchain, could increase the gross domestic product of the Nigeria by $29 billion over the next 10 years.”

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects GDP for the biggest economy in africa at $480 billion in 2021.

The issuance of digital currency, call of enaira, comes after the central bank, in early February, banned banks and financial institutions from trading or operating with cryptocurrencies, as they represented a threat to the financial system.

Since the launch of the eNaira platform, there have been more than 2.5 million daily visits, with 33 banks integrated into the platform, and more than 2,000 customers integrated, Nigeria’s central bank president, Godwin Emefiele, said at the launch.

The central bank’s digital currencies, or CBDCs, are national currencies – unlike their cryptographic counterparts, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which are valued, in part, because they are not linked to the fiat currency. eNaira will complement the physical naira, which has weakened 5.6% this year despite the central bank’s efforts to stabilize the currency.

“The eNaira and the physical naira will have the same value and will always be exchanged from a naira for an eNaira,” said Emefiele.

Digital currency should boost international trade and financial inclusion, make transactions more efficient and improve monetary policy, according to Nigeria’s central bank.

“Along with digital innovations, CBDCs can promote economic growth through better economic activities, increase remittances, improve financial inclusion and make monetary policy more effective,” said Buhari. Digital money can also “help move many more people and businesses from the informal to the formal sector, thereby increasing the country’s tax base,” he said.

In August, the Central Bank of Nigeria selected Bitt as a technical partner to help create the currency that was initially to be introduced on October 1st.

Nigeria joins the Bahamas and the Central Bank of the Eastern Caribbean in being among the first jurisdictions in the world to launch national digital currencies.

China released a pilot version of its “digital yuan” earlier this year.