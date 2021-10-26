The nine babies who arrived in the world in May this year giving birth the title of ‘world record birth’ will soon be released. According to information from the British tabloid Daily Mail, the mother, Halima Cisse, 26, is doing well and said that the children are already strong enough to go home to Mali.

“They are all getting along really well and it is a joy to take care of them. They are getting stronger by the day and it may very well be that they will be allowed to leave full-time medical care soon so we can take them home,” he told the website.

Cisse gave birth to nine babies in Morocco. The surprise was that, for her, there would only be seven children, not nine. The news also drew the attention of the press and the country’s government, which identified the need to offer greater support to the mother.

Nine at once! Babies born in world record delivery will be discharged.

100 diapers and six liters of milk per day

The family, who had to move to an apartment close to the hospital, has the help of nurses and a medical team to take care of all the children. In addition, she revealed using 100 diapers a day and six liters of milk to feed her children. Spending on care has so far cost the Malian government the equivalent of around R$7 million.

“Giving birth to a child is difficult enough, but having nine is unimaginable,” Halima said. “The amount of work involved in taking care of them is amazing. I’m grateful to the medical team who are doing all the hard work and to the Malian government for funding it,” said she, who had a caesarean.

“While the babies were leaving, a lot of questions ran through my mind. I was very aware of what was going on and it felt like there was an endless stream of babies coming out of me. My sister was holding my hand, but all I could think about was how would I take care of them and who would help me?” she added.

Despite living in Mali, Halima gave birth in Morocco, following guidance from the Ministry of Health with the aim of giving better support to the pregnancy. The young woman was accompanied by her sister, Aisha, while her husband, Kader, was initially unable to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After nearly dying from blood loss during childbirth, Cisse is satisfied and is grateful that now she can have her whole family together and in good health.

“Being together as a family is the best thing in the world, and we give thanks to God all the time. The most important thing is that we are all safe and well and in good hands.”

Also according to the tabloid, the babies, five girls and four boys, have already been named, namely: Adama, Oumou, Hawa, Kadidia and Fatouma, and Oumar, Elhadji, Bah and Mohammed VI. The couple also has another daughter, Souda, aged two and a half, who is in the care of relatives.

