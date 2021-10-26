No ETs! Radio signal seemed to come from another world but came from Earth itself

It was not this time that we found evidence of a technologically developed civilization. According to two new studies, published in Nature Astronomy, the radio signals that appeared to come from Proxima Centauri, detected in 2019, were actually human. That’s right: it was all a mistake, even with all the care taken to avoid false positives.

It all started at the Murriyang radio telescope at Parkes Observatory, Australia, when the people on the Breakthrough Listen project detected “promising” radio signals that seemed to come from the star closest to us. Located just 4.24 light-years away, Proxima Centauri is orbited by two planets, one of which is Earth-like, possibly with liquid water.

Artistic representation of the planet Proxima b and the star Proxima Centauri (Image: Reproduction/ESO/M. Kornmesser)

Scientists processed the signals and were excited to discover that they could be a “technosignature”, ie, created artificially. That would be very strong evidence of alien technology, but researchers knew that caution was needed when making claims like that. Now, closer analysis revealed that the signals were indeed artificial, but they didn’t come from anywhere other than Earth.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to the two articles, written by an international team, the radio broadcasts were “largely consistent” with something called intermodulation. “On a guitar amp, for example, if you’re listening to rock, Nirvana or Black Sabbath, the guitar has a distinct distorted tone. That’s because you’re deliberately tuning the amps and going into overdrive,” explained Dr. Danny Price, co-author of both articles. “You take the frequencies and make new frequencies.”

Price makes it clear that his team doesn’t believe the intermodulation was done on purpose, and compared the effect to “an amplifier that isn’t working properly.” As the scientist explains, it was more of a sign and they “mixed up in a complicated way”. In other words, some device, somewhere in the area around the Parkes Observatory, made it look like someone was signaling in another star system.

Parkes Radio Telescope, used to detect the radio signal (Image: Playback/Red Empire Media/CSIRO)

As if that wasn’t enough to confuse Breakthrough Listen scientists, the signals were very consistent with something moving slowly across the sky, slower than a plane or satellite, just as it would be if they were emitted by one of the planets on Proxima Centauri. The signal also showed a Doppler shift, an effect on frequency caused by an object moving while emitting some sort of signal or sound waves. The Doppler effect is widely used by astronomers to measure the speed of objects such as stars.

This set of coincidences was enough to create a false positive, leading researchers to think that the radio waves came from another planet, despite all the care taken to eliminate the most probable possibilities, as the good scientific method guides. “He passed every test we did,” Price said. “We’d love it to be a technosignature, but for now it’s an excellent case study,” he concluded.

Source: The Guardian, Nature