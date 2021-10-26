‘Nothing’s going to happen,’ says Mourão about the ticket trial with Bolsonaro at the TSE

BRASILIA – Vice President Hamilton Mourão said on Monday that “nothing will happen” in the trial of his ticket and President Jair Bolsonaro, scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Mourão bet that either a minister should ask for a view, postponing the conclusion, or the actions will be filed for lack of evidence.

See also:CPI must forward to the STF talks about Bolsonaro who erroneously associates Covid vaccine with HIV

The TSE will analyze two actions calling for the recall of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket for abuse of economic power and misuse of the media during the 2018 elections.

– Nothing will happen. Either someone is going to ask for a view to continue holding that sword of Damocles to our head or we are going to be acquitted, because I think that the accusations that are being placed there are unfounded,” said Mourao, upon arriving at the Palácio do Planalto.

Read too:Damares took seven relatives of Michelle Bolsonaro on a FAB flight to São Paulo

The expression “sword of Damocles” refers to a story from Greek mythology and represents a situation of imminent risk.

Heard by GLOBO, interlocutors of ministers of the TSE affirm that the tendency is for there to be a request for a view, extending the analysis until next year. The strategy is seen as a way to keep the owner of the Planalto Palace under pressure, amid constant mistrust between the Executive and the Judiciary, especially fueled by the attacks by the president on electronic voting machines and the Federal Supreme Court (STF), which reached the apex in the acts of September 7 and then cooled down.