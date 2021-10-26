npost reveals new Aloy moves and weapons

A new post on the official PlayStation 5 blog gave more details about the gameplay of Horizon: Forbidden West, continuation of Horizon: Zero Dawn which will be released in February.

The head of game design systems, David McMullen explained that there is a new high jump mechanic, which, coupled with the ability to climb and hold hooks in the scene, will greatly enhance the heroine Aloy’s exploration ability.

New short videos also show moves provided by the protagonist’s new tools, which had already been revealed to the public in June: the Pullcaster, a kind of propellant hook (like the Bat-hook, on fanquia Batman Arkham City), and the Shieldwing, a kind of glider.

But McMullen pointed out that the potential of these two features is even broader than gamers realize. “With the Pullcaster, you can manipulate, move or destroy objects in the scene. For example, pulling a hidden treasure chest on the edge of a platform, or opening a surface to create a new climbing path,” he explains.

“The Shieldwing, on the other hand, combines with several other mechanics in and out of combat, such as landing softly on your mount, or doing a zipline, or attacking an enemy from above,” he continues.

Image: Disclosure/Guerrilla Games

The post also reveals that Aloy’s skill tree has been completely redone and now, on the map, there are workbenches that will allow the player to customize their weapons – more or less like in The Last of Us.

According to the head of combat design, Dennis Zopfi, the new game will have more integration between close-quarters and combat techniques. distance.

“One example is the ability Resonator Blast, when you recharge a spear from physical blows, and then that energy can be transferred to human or cybernetic enemies, followed by a shot – which causes a devastating explosion”, he says.

He also says weapons already seen in Zero Dawn will have “a little more personality” in Forbidden West. And there will be new ones too, like the Stake Launcher. “It’s a high damage weapon that, when fired at the right time, makes it easier for you to hit bigger targets.”

Image: Disclosure/Guerrilla Games

