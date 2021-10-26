Number of patients admitted with Covid-19 reduced from nine to seven; 28 more cases were confirmed – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/25/2021 18:49.

50 people await test results.

Photo: Paula Fróes /GOV-BA

wake up city

In the last 24 hours, the number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 reduced from nine to seven, in Feira de Santana. The municipality reached the mark of 48,199 cured of the disease, a rate that represents 94.7% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 326 tests were negative and 28 positive. Today’s results are from the 20th of September and the 23rd of October that were being analyzed in the laboratory. For the sixth consecutive day, the municipality does not record deaths caused by the disease. The information is from the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department.

Report card:

Cases confirmed this Monday (25.10.21): 28

Patients recovered on the day: 91

Negative results for the day: 326

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 7

Death reported on the day: 0

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the city: 50,869 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 25, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 1,665

Total recovered in the municipality: 48,199

Total negative exams: 77,083 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 25, 2021)

Waiting for exam result: 50

Total deaths: 998

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 26,094 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 25, 2021)

Positive result: 5,044 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 25, 2021)

In home isolation: 0

Negative result: 21,050 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 25, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).