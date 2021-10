Obituary: See the deaths registered in Cascavel – Cascavel

The data are provided by Acesc and refer to deaths in the period from 22 to 25 October 2021.

JOSEFA BLONSKI DE MOURA

Age: 67 years old

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: Municipal Cemetery of Cidade Gaucha

ALZIRA NASCIMENTO DE MATOS

Age: 74 years old

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: Corbelia Municipal Cemetery

MARIA CRISTINA CHAMORRO

Age: 0 years

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: Foz do Iguacu Municipal Cemetery

JOAO RONCOLATE

Age: 59 years old

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: Assis Chateaubriand Municipal Cemetery

FRANCISCO CAMARGO RODRIGUES

Age: 51 years old

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: Espigao Alto do Iguaçu Municipal Cemetery

EDSON RAFAEL JUCHINIEVSKI

Age: 40 years old

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: 10/26/2021 at 1:00 pm Cristo Redentor Cemetery

IBRAIM CARNEIRO DA SILVA FILHO

Age: 30 years old

Deceased on 10/24/2021

Burial: 10/26/2021 at 9:00 am Cristo Redentor Cemetery

MARIA BENEDITA GOMES

Age: 73 years old

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: 10/26/2021 at 11:00 am Dom Mauro Aparecido dos Santos Cemetery

DARIU RODRIGUES DE OLIVEIRA

Age: 48 years old

Deceased on 10/25/2021

Burial: 10/25/2021 at 3:00 pm Jardim da Saudade Cemetery

RUBISPIER AGLIARDI

Age: 63 years old.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: Corbelia Municipal Cemetery.

MARIA DE LOURDES FELIPE

Age: 66 years old.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: Municipal Cemetery of Marechal Candido Rondon.

JOAO TEODORO CORDEIRO

Age: 72 years.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: 10/25/2021 at 11:00 am. Jardim da Saudade Cemetery.

CARLOS RAVALEGO PEREIRA

Age: 81 years old.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: 10/25/2021 at 14:00 hours. Christ the Redeemer Cemetery.

EVANIA FATIMA TREVISAN

Age: 65 years old.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: 10/25/2021 at 3:00 pm. Dom Mauro Aparecido dos Santos Cemetery.

ROBSON ANTONIO PEREIRA DA SILVA

Age: 41 years old.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: 10/25/2021 at 4:30 pm. Christ the Redeemer Cemetery.

EVA RODRIGUES RAMOS

Age: 67 years old.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: 10/24/2021 at 4:30 pm. Jardim da Saudade Cemetery.

ADMIR FRANCISCO MALLMANN

Age: 59 years old.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: Municipal Cemetery of Marechal Candido Rondon.

JOSE RUFINO FERREIRA

Age: 72 years.

Deceased on 10/24/2021.

Burial: Anahy Municipal Cemetery.

EMILLY EDUARDA BARBOSA

Age: 18 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: 10/24/2021 at 14:00 hours. Christ the Redeemer Cemetery.

OLIVIA LEAL SANTANA

Age: 74 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: 10/24/2021 at 14:00 hours. São Luiz Park Cemetery.

TEREZA DOS SANTOS NUNES

Age: 78 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: 10/24/2021 at 11:00 am. Jardim da Saudade Cemetery.

ERVANILDES RACOSKI BORDIN

Age: 82 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: Ubiratã Municipal Cemetery.

IVANIL FRANCISCO FAVERO HAUS

Age: 85 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: 10/24/2021 at 14:00 hours. Dom Mauro Aparecido dos Santos Cemetery.

JOSE CARLITO LEMOS DA CONCEIAO

Age: 60 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: 10/24/2021 at 4:00 pm. Jardim da Saudade Cemetery.

MARCELO PAULA DA SILVA

Age: 30 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: 10/24/2021 at 11:00 am. Dom Mauro Aparecido dos Santos Cemetery.

NELCI WALNUT ANTUNES

Age: 62 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: 10/23/2021 at 4:00 pm. Jardim da Saudade Cemetery

ALTAIR POTERIKO

Age: 61 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: Pitanga Municipal Cemetery.

ISAAC DA SILVA

Age: 40 years old.

Deceased on 10/22/2021.

Burial on 10/23/2021 at 16:00. Jardim da Saudade Cemetery.

BRUNHILDE BRIGITTE DIETRICH

Age: 66 years old.

Deceased on 10/23/2021.

Burial: Toledo Municipal Cemetery.

ARMINDO ENIO SCHULLER

Age: 69 years old.

Deceased on 10/22/2021.

Burial: Nova Santa Rosa Municipal Cemetery.

ARY JOSE FONTANA

Age: 81 years old.

Deceased on 10/22/2021.

Burial: Cascavel Municipal Cemetery.

ALCINDO SALES DE OLIVEIRA

Age: 81 years old.

Deceased on 10/22/2021.

Burial: 10/23/2021 at 11:00 am. Christ the Redeemer Cemetery.

PAULO ROBERTO ROESE

Age: 60 years old.

Deceased on 10/21/2021.

Burial: 10/23/2021. Dom Mauro Aparecido dos Santos Cemetery.

ANESIA GONALVES ARAUJO

Age: 62 years old.

Deceased on 10/22/2021.

Burial: 10/23/2021 at 11:00 am. Christ the Redeemer Cemetery.

MOISES ALVES MARTINS

Age: 87 years old.

Deceased on 10/22/2021.

Burial: Corbelia Municipal Cemetery.