OLX offers 155 vacancies in eight areas for remote work; see how to apply

The sales platform OLX Brazil has 155 job openings in eight areas of operation. The selection process takes place at the national level considering that the hiring model is that of teleworking or remote work. The company also claims that it will provide “all technical support and equipment for new employees to work from their respective homes”.

There are vacancies in the technology, marketing, commercial, finance and project management sectors. In addition, the jobs are distributed between the bases of OLX itself and also of the Zap+, the group’s latest acquisition.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

What positions are open to work at OLX?

Benefits of working at OLX About the subject

How to register for the OLX selection process? Tags

About the subject

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The company also emphasizes that any professional in Brazil can apply and reiterates that it “defends the importance of representing and respecting differences” by promising a selection process free from prejudice.

What positions are open to work at OLX?

For the technology sector, the selection process seeks 94 new professionals, the segment encompasses areas such as engineering, product, design and data and will allocate 42 vacancies to OLX and 31 to Zap offices. In addition, 21 professionals will be selected for demand solution centers that serve the two companies.

The other 61 vacancies are for the areas of marketing, commercial, operations, rentals, people and management, finance and strategy. Those selected will be allocated similarly to technology, with 21 for OLX, 33 for Zap+ and seven for central areas.

Benefits of working at OLX

“In the current scenario, in which physical distance was established and we had to adopt 100% home office work, we made adjustments in work dynamics so that interpersonal relationships are strengthened, always seeking to encourage interaction between teams,” explains Sérgio Povoa , head of Human Resources at OLX Brasil.

About the subject

Sérgio also emphasizes that the company offers flexible working hours and offers free yoga classes and psychological care for employees.

The company also reinforces that it seeks “dynamic, proactive, motivated people, who like to work in a team and who are willing to do their job simply and efficiently” and reinforces that respect for differences and diversity will also be considered in the selection.

How to register for the OLX selection process?

The entire selection process will be online through the company’s HR platform. Just click here to access.

In addition to information about the company’s culture and work routine, at the end of the site, there is a complete list of vacancies and areas of expertise. The candidate needs to select the desired job and click on “apply me”.

You will need to inform some personal data with: Full name; contact phone; RG and CPF Candidates can also attach their résumé, send a report with the professional experiences they deem most relevant and leave a message for the job’s recruiter.

Get access to all columnists. Subscribe O PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags