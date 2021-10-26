On the eve of a reunion, Felipe Conceição goes to court and charges R$ 1.3 million from Cruzeiro | cruise

Coach Felipe Conceição went to court against Cruzeiro charging about BRL 1.3 million in salaries, severance pay and fines. In charge of Remo, the celestial team’s next opponent, the coach was fired by Fox in June.

The information was anticipated by Itatiaia Radio and confirmed by ge, who also had access to the documents. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday.

According to the process, Conceição had maturities of around R$ 120 thousand, with R$ 72 thousand in the portfolio and another R$ 48 thousand in image rights. In all, the value of the claim is R$ 1,298,826.60.

According to the document, the celestial club owes the former coach all the salary for May, in addition to part of the sheets for April and June. The highest amount claimed by the professional is R$420 thousand, corresponding to 50% of what he would have to receive by the end of the contract.

Conceição also asks for an amount equivalent to the 13th proportional salary, vacations and FGTS – plus 40% of the guarantee fund. See all values ​​at the end of the article.

In the passage through Toca da Raposa, there were 19 games, with eight wins, three draws and eight defeats. Upon leaving the club, the coach disputed the version that he had made an agreement to obtain clearance from the CBF’s IDB and, thus, settle with the Lion of the Amazon.

This Thursday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), Cruzeiro and the former coach meet at Independência, for the 32nd round of Serie B. The Minas Gerais team is in 12th place, with 39 points, while Remo occupies the 13th position, with 38.

13th proportional 4/12: BRL 40 thousand

Vacations + 1/3 proportional 4/12: R$ 53.3 thousand

FGTS: BRL 38.4 thousand

40% fine without FGTS: BRL 15.3 thousand

Fine of Article 479 of the CLT: BRL 420 thousand

Salary withheld 04/2021: BRL 48 thousand

Salary withheld 05/2021: BRL 120 thousand

Salary balance 06/2021: BRL 36 thousand

Contract fine: BRL 360 thousand

Fine of Article 467 of the CLT: R$ 167.8 thousand

Total: BRL 1,298,826.60