One sentence from the president about privatization is enough for Petrobras to rise, says Guedes

O Economy minister, Paulo Guedes, stated this Monday, 25, that a single sentence of the president Jair Bolsonaro can cause R$ 100 billion to ‘spring out of the ground’. The statement was made by the head of the portfolio during a speech given at the Palácio do Planalto. In his speech, Guedes defended that oil extraction should be done quickly to transform fuel into education and investment and avoid a devaluation of the Petrobras in the future. “What if 10, 15, 20 years from now the whole world has migrated to electrical energy, to hydrogen, to neutron, to nuclear energy and the fossil is abandoned. Petrobras will be worth 0 in 30 years and what have we done? We leave the oil down there with a state monopoly sign on top and we don’t take the oil. The objective is to extract oil as quickly as possible and transform it into education, investment, training and technology,” said the minister.

Then, Guedes said that a single sentence by President Bolsonaro is capable of making Petrobras’ valuation increase and causing R$ 100 billion to emerge. “All it took was for the president to say ‘look, let’s study this, this is a problem’, the business suddenly rises by 6%. All it took was for the president to say ‘let’s study’ and the business grows and R$100 billion appears. Can’t you give R$30 billion to the weakest in a terrible moment like this? If a phrase from the president is enough for R$ 100 billion to appear. Sprout from the ground, why can’t we think boldly about it?” Guedes said.

In addition, the minister also thanked the president for his support during the period of crisis that the government is going through. Guedes highlighted the alliance and stated that the two continue together thinking about the best for the country’s future. “I wanted to thank the president for his confidence. It’s always like this, I’m drowning, he appears, renews confidence and we continue in this alliance of liberals and conservatives for a better future for our country”, said Guedes.