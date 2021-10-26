Only one couple stayed together after Blind Marriage: Brazil

The Brazilian version of the reality show “Marriage à Cegas” ended with a lot of passion, unusual unions and couples involved in major controversies. After the release of the last episodes of the show, the public wants to know: which couples are still together? The revelation will be made in the special O Reencontro, which has already been recorded by the participants. But spoilers already indicate that only one couple resisted the outcome of the attraction; see below.

The premise of Blind Marriage is quite simple: singles try to find love and connection with program participants. The only problem? Game members cannot see each other. Surprisingly, the strategy worked and some couples were able to develop lasting relationships.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Three couples decided to formalize the union at the end of the program: Carolina and Hudson; Fernanda and Thiago; Luana and Lissio. Dayanne and Rodrigo; and Ana and Shay, chose not to proceed with the marriage.

See below what spoilers for Blind Marriage Brazil say about the fate of couples formed by Netflix.

Who stays together after Blind Marriage Brazil?

Nanda and Thiago quickly established themselves as the most controversial couple in Marriage à Cegas Brasil, thanks to the several problematic lines of the parachutist from Santa Catarina.

Thiago made Netflix subscribers furious by harshly condemning the suitor’s smoking habit and using sexist terms and conceptions to deal with the relationship.

After being widely criticized by fans on social networks, the participant even took a poll on his Instagram, in which he asked if he was a “scrotum male”. More than 90% of respondents chose the affirmative – and Thiago blamed Netflix for manipulating his image in the edit.

“Before you judge, speak any nonsense, name calling… Analyze yourselves and rethink your things. I think we can rebuild each day, learn from our mistakes and accept our mistakes. I confess that I talked some nonsense, but, in the face of all these conversations, it wasn’t shown. There’s nothing to do, you’re judging what you saw. And I don’t blame it,” stated Thiago

Surprisingly, Nanda agrees to marry Thiago at the end of the show. However, it seems that the union has already come to an end.

According to unofficial information shared by the “Segue a Cami” page on Instagram, Thiago ended up with Nanda on her cell phone, which saddened the participant.

But the “mourning” didn’t last long, and Nanda quickly became involved with Mack, another participant in the show. The two traveled together, and everything indicates that they are currently dating.

In the case of Carol and Hudson, the ceremony shown in Marriage to the Blind Brazil was just a formality, and the couple ended their relationship right after the filming ended.

According to the same Instagram page, the chemistry between the participants was just a front, and Hudson only agreed to participate in the show in search of fame, not to fall in love.

According to unproven information, Carol even asked Hudson for a date, but the participant declined.

In other words, everything indicates that Lissio and Luana are the only couple formed in Marriage à Cegas Brasil that remain together after the end of production.

In August, the couple traveled to the sheets of Maranhão, and Luana was introduced to the loved one’s family.

Official information about the fate of the Blind Marriage Brazil couples will be released in the special Reenncontro, which will air on the official Netflix Brazil YouTube page on November 4th.