Orbital Reef: Blue Origin Announces Construction of Its Commercial Space Station

This Thursday (25th) the Blue Origin announced its latest plan to build its own space station, called Orbital Reef, which will begin operating by the second half of this decade. According to Jeff Bezos’ company, the future orbital unit will function as a place for research, but also for industrial and commercial customers.

With the retirement of the International Space Station (ISS) approaching, many companies are already presenting projects for orbital stations that replace or continue the more than 20 years of human presence in low Earth orbit. For the Orbital Reef project, Blue Origin will partner with Sierra Space, a subsidiary of Sierra Nevada Corp., as well as names such as Boeing, Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University.

Announcing #OrbitalReef – the commercial space station transforming human space travel and opening access to new markets. Our team developing the premier commercial destination in low Earth orbit: @BlueOrigin @SierraSpaceCo @BoeingSpace @RedwireSpace @ASU https://t.co/PP4wxrfkF3 pic.twitter.com/qJDdYg7BSv — Orbital Reef (@OrbitalReef) October 25, 2021

Orbital Reef will be about the same size as the ISS, but housing up to 10 people simultaneously and with areas for recreation and conducting science, according to Blue Origin. The company also said that the orbital unit will be a mixed business environment, with the necessary structure to receive the widest variety of people and customers who want to use the facilities. No information on how each of the partners will act was disclosed, nor how much will be invested by each one in the project.

But it has already been revealed that, in addition to Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, Sierra Space will also use its Dream Chaser spacecraft to transport people and cargo to Orbital Reef. It’s worth remembering that Starliner hasn’t gone through any manned flight test yet and Dream Chaser hasn’t taken off for the first time. Blue Origin intends to launch the parts of the orbital unit with its powerful New Glenn rocket, but does not rule out launching some of them through commercial companies.

Earlier this year, NASA announced the Commercial Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Development program with the goal of providing capital to space flight companies to drive the development of private stations in low Earth orbit. For now, the ISS is guaranteed to operate until 2024, but the US agency has plans to extend its lifetime until 2028 — the point is that, sooner or later, it will inevitably retire. According to Blue Origin, the agency intends to be an “anchor tenant” for Orbital Reef.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin is working on the New Shepard system, with a suborbital rocket designed to take payers to the frontier of space. So far, the ship has taken eight people off Earth, including Jeff Bezos himself on the first voyage. The company also planned to develop Blue Moon, a lunar module for transporting payloads and people, with NASA support, but a conflict with SpaceX caused Blue Origin to lose the contract.

Source: The Verge