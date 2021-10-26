Pablo Escobar’s Hippos are legally recognized as people; understand

For the first time in the United States, the court recognized Pablo Escobar’s “cocaine hippos” as legal animals. The landmark US District Court ruling on Oct. 15 recognized hippos as the first non-human creatures to be legally considered people in the US.

Hippos were smuggled by drug kingpin Pablo Escobar to his private ranch in Colombia in the 1980s. After he was killed by police in 1993, most of the animals were sent to zoos, except for the hippos that proved so difficult to catch that the police left them at the scene thinking they would probably die. Instead, they started to breed.

Thirty years later, the population of 120 inhabitants roams Colombia and is considered one of the main invasive species in the world. The government and scientists have been considering their fate for years. Conservationists are concerned about the ecological damage they are causing the Magdalena River basin in Colombia, while others are using them to champion the cause of invasive species.

Colombian authorities decided in 2009 to kill them, sparking protests, and the plan never got off the ground, although it is gaining speed. Last July, Colombian lawyer Luis Domingo Gómez Maldonado filed a lawsuit on behalf of the hippos to save them from euthanasia, suggesting castration.

Colombian authorities agreed, and the plan to use chemical contraceptives to sterilize part of the main population began to be carried out last week. The local environmental agency sterilized 24 hippos using darts last Friday.

But where does the US fit into this? The lawsuit to save the hippos advocates the use of another birth control drug and that the deal could still allow a loophole for some of the hippos to be killed. Then, the US Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) intervened, filing a legal motion to depose two Ohio non-surgical wildlife sterilization experts to testify on behalf of plaintiffs.

Colombian law allows non-human animals to file lawsuits that protect their interests, but it cannot compel US citizens to submit documentation or testimony to support their case. However, US law allows Colombian citizens, or “interested persons,” to appeal to a US federal court to seek documents and testimony.

In granting the request to the ALDF, the US District Court recognized the plaintiffs (the hippos) as legal entities for the first time.

“The court order authorizing hippos to exercise their legal right to obtain information in the United States is a critical milestone in the broader struggle for the status of animals to recognize that animals have enforceable rights,” said ALDF Executive Director Stephen Wells, in a statement.

