Palmeiras vs. Flamengo: Uruguayan authorities decide to increase their presence in the Libertadores final

The final of the Libertadores 2021, which will be played between Flamengo and palm trees, will have more support from the stands. This is because this Monday afternoon, the Uruguayan authorities decided to increase the presence of the public at the Centenário stadium to 75% – before, the venue would have 50% of its capacity released. The information was confirmed by Luiz Eduardo Baptista, vice president of External Relations at Rubro-Negro.

The National Sports Secretariat of Uruguay, published that, in agreement with the Ministry of Health of the country, it authorized, as of October 26, this percentage (75%) of spectators for all events that are 100% aired. free. Therefore, 45 thousand people will be able to be in the Centenário stadium.

It is also worth noting that it has already been defined that each club will be entitled to 9,375 tickets. Previously, 5 thousand were agreed.

In addition, in the publication, the Secretariat emphasized the obligation of all people over 12 years of age to present proof of a complete vaccination schedule – two doses taken against Covid-19, plus an interval of at least 14 days after the second dose . It will be mandatory to wear a mask and social distance.

Also this Monday, there was a meeting between the president of Palmeiras, Maurício Galiotte, and the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim. Conmebol published photos of the meeting, see below:

The coordination meeting between the finalist presidents of CONMEBOL culminated and the Embajadores del Government of Uruguay and Brazil. All details have been defined so that Montevideo will host a historic Unique Final

The Uruguayan government has even shown itself optimistic for the release of 100% of the public in the stadium for both the South American and Libertadores finals (click here and remember).

It is worth noting that, although the final is Brazilian, there was no possibility of moving the final to the national territory. The Centenário stadium is undergoing renovations weeks ago and Tickets are now on sale..

The entire lawn is being replaced by Conmebol, for example. The press tribunes, bleachers, transmission booths, restrooms and changing rooms are also being remodeled, as well as the lighting.