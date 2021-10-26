Panvel’s plans to double in size | Business

A month after finally migrating to the Novo Mercado, the Panvel pharmacy chain will soon have its first comprehensive meeting with investors, in an effort by the group from Rio Grande do Sul to show the results of the plan to double sales by 2025 — reaching R$ 6 billion — and attract more shareholders to the base.

On the first Panvel Day in its history, the company also announces the simplification of the corporate brand, adopting the name of the pharmacy once and for all (the ticker was already PNVL3), a division that makes more than 90% of sales for the group headquartered in Eldorado do Sul.

Since 1967, when it emerged as a medicine purchasing center created to serve the Rio Grande do Sul drugstores Panitz and Velgos (the two chains that merged five years later, giving rise to Panvel), the group went under the name of Dimed Distribuidora de Medicina.

Getting closer to investors is another step in a movement that started in the middle of last year, when Panvel made a re-IPO, raising R$480 million to finance expansion in the south of the country. The second phase came with the adhesion to the Novo Mercado, converting PNs into ONs (a process that had a clash with minority shareholders, until the company agreed to convert from 1 to 1).

Kinea, which bought the stake held in Panvel by IP Capital Partners two years ago, sold part of the position in the follow-on, increasing the liquidity of the shares, but it is still a relevant shareholder. With just over 5% of the capital, the manager is part of Panvel’s controlling block — made up of the Mottin, Weber and Pizzatto families. On the stock exchange, the ex-Dimed is valued at R$ 2 billion.

“We came to reinforce the commitment to the goal of doubling in size. We see an opportunity to gain share in Paraná and Santa Catarina, states where we are going to triple the base”, said Julio Mottin Neto, the CEO of Panvel.

Panvel’s expansion strategy, concentrated in the South, is also an opportunity. Currently, the drugstore chain is the regional leader with an 11.8% share (Raia Drogasil holds just over 7%).

In Rio Grande do Sul, the group’s participation is 20%, while the share in Paraná and Santa Catarina is around 5.5%. No wonder, the group plays the chips to grow in these two states — currently, the two markets are led by local players such as Nissei from Paraná and the Santa Catarina Price Popular, which belongs to the Clamed group.

1 of 2 By 2025, the pharmacy chain will have 850 stores — Photo: Disclosure By 2025, the pharmacy chain will have 850 stores — Photo: Disclosure

When it sold the expansion thesis at the re-IPO, Panvel had 450 stores — in addition to its presence in the South, the company has seven stores in São Paulo — a number that jumped to 500 and should reach 527 by the end of the year. year. “There will be 850 stores in 2025,” said Mottin. In 2022, 65 stores will be opened (80% of them already have a defined point and a lined rental contract).

In projections, the expansion will also translate into higher margins. Average monthly revenue per store would jump from R$550 thousand to R$800 thousand by 2025, diluting fixed personnel and rent costs. “As I’m going to unlock a higher average sale, the Ebitda margin goes from 5% to 7.5%”, says Antônio Carlos Napp, CFO and investor relations director.

The new stores are already showing positive signs. In less than a year from opening, average sales have reached 80% — typically, a store more than three years to reach potential. In the strategy, multichannel plays a crucial role, with digital sales already accounting for 16%. The stores are already open, functioning as a logistical hub for e-commerce.

The size of the stores also makes a difference. In expansion, Panvel prioritizes points with at least ten parking spaces, in spaces that allow a greater product mix on the shelves. In the portfolio, another asset is the private label, currently restricted to vitamins and hygiene and beauty products. “This combo is just over 9% of the recipe and we haven’t even entered into medication, which is a future opportunity,” says Mottin.

The vertical of services, driven by the offer of vaccines, also excites management and already represents more than 5% of sales. Currently, the network already has 200 Panvel Clinic rooms, 80 of which offer vaccines. “If you look to the future, pharmacies have a competitive advantage that no clinic or hospital has, which is capillarity”, emphasizes Napp. Pharmacies were authorized by Anvisa to apply vaccines in 2017. Newcomers, drugstores also charge less than laboratories and hospitals.

2 of 2 Julio Mottin, CEO of Panvel: “We are going to triple the base in Paraná and Santa Catarina” — Photo: Disclosure Julio Mottin, CEO of Panvel: “We are going to triple the base in Paraná and Santa Catarina” — Photo: Disclosure

An optionality, not incorporated in Panvel’s revenue projections, is the launch of markeplace, which will bring industries to sell products on the company’s website, which has a monthly audience of 6 million users. The network has not yet released GMV’s estimates of the platform, which will be launched by July next year, but treats the project as a priority.

The company says it does not open up to the conservative cash policy. “Our capital structure is very comfortable. We invested a lot in inventory, expanding in the first half, but as of the second half we started generating cash again, says the CEO. In June, the network had R$ 172.2 million in cash, above of gross indebtedness of R$ 160 million.During the expansion, the network will preserve the leverage ratio below 1x.

“It is common for the retail to operate in a highly leveraged way, but this is complex in the current scenario. Having high debt is a problem because interest is coming strongly. But this is not Panvel’s reality, fortunately”, emphasizes the businessman.

So far, investors still haven’t bought Panvel’s growth thesis – maybe the meeting will give a new tone to the market. In the year, the shares of the Rio Grande do Sul chain fell 38%, while Raia Drogasil fell 10.7% and Pague Menos rose 14.9%.