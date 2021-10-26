Paragliders collide in midair during festival in Turkey; watch – News

Two paragliders collided in midair and fell into the sea during the international air games festival in Oludeniz, Turkey, on Sunday (24). A video shows the pair hitting the sea at high speed and causing amazement in the crowd watching the apprehensive scene.

In the images, it is possible to see that the emergency services acted quickly to make the rescue. The two involved in the accident were removed from the water and taken on a stretcher to the sand strip, where first aid was provided. Despite the scare, no one was seriously injured.

In the same event, but in a separate incident, coast guards rescued a Ukrainian paraglider from the sea after she lost control and also fell into the water. The woman was immediately located by one of the rescue units, taken to a safe place and rushed to a hospital in the area. According to authorities, she was in stable condition.

About 2,000 paragliders and athletes – all of them wearing wingsuits, special clothes for performing maneuvers in the air – from 60 countries participated in the festival in Oludeniz, a famous destination for activities of this type. The event started last Thursday (21) and ended on Sunday.

Watch the moment of the incident:

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Pablo Marques