Parents create shifts to calm school with 23 young people trapped in fights

Willing to end quarrels among students at a high school in Louisiana, USA, a group of 40 parents got together and now take turns patrolling. The action was taken after 23 teenagers were detained within a three-day period. Records of some of these fights ended up on social media.

Dads on Duty – parents on duty, in free translation – are divided into shifts at Southwood High School and the results are already encouraging, even without having gone through formal training in school counseling. No incidents have been recorded since the parents’ arrival at the school.

Michael LaFitte, was the founder of the School Rangers. He told the TMZ website that the attitude, which may seem extreme, was necessary.

“We are parents. We decided that the best people who can take care of our children are us,” he said.

In statements to the local media, students also admit that the atmosphere has become lighter. “The school was happy and we can feel it,” one student told the CBN News website.

With firm eyes, authority and good humor, the formula found by the parents raises the awareness of students and gradually transforms the environment.

Excited about the repercussions and the fruits of the activity, the parents are already planning to take the action to other schools in the country, starting with Louisiana.