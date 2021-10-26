Parents of a child who died due to an error in medical diagnosis will be compensated in R$ 100,000

The 4th Chamber of Public Law of the Court of Justice of Santa Catarina upheld the joint conviction of a hospital and doctor in the north of the State for the payment of moral damages to the parents of a child, only nine years old, who died as a result of a medical error based on a mistake of diagnosis.

The couple will receive an arbitrated indemnity of R$100 thousand and will also be entitled to monthly pension.

The case occurred in 2007, when the child’s parents took her to the hospital and the doctor diagnosed her with measles, prescribed medication aimed at the disease and dispensed with the need for hospitalization.

Three days after the treatment, the couple returned with their daughter to the hospital and, as soon as she was seen by another doctor, she was referred to another health facility with greater resources, as her situation was quite serious. The child died on the same day due to septic shock, respiratory failure, septicemia and meningococcemia. Experts pointed out that she had meningitis since the beginning of the consultations.

In the sentence, the magistrate’s understanding was that, by not even considering the possibility of being faced with a case of meningitis, the doctor on duty failed to perform the essential exams for the correct diagnosis of the disease.

The 4th Chamber, in a unanimous decision, promoted a small adjustment in the decision to determine that the pension due has as its final term – in addition to the death of the parents – the date on which the victim, if alive, would complete 65 and not 70 years of age.