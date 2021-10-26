Pastor of Goiatuba who promised to resurrect on the 3rd day after death is buried – Country

The body of evangelical pastor Huber Carlos Rodrigues was buried, this Monday (25), in Goiatuba, Goiás. Initially, the priest’s wife arrived in prevent burial of her husband, who died last Friday (22), due to a document in which he stated that would resurrect on the third day after dead.

In respect of the widow’s request, the man’s remains were kept in a refrigerated room until the deadline: 23:30 on the third day. When verifying that he still lifeless after the period, the body was released to the buried.

During the funeral, people demanded, in chorus, that the lid of the coffin be opened, but the gravedigger denied the request. Despite the protests, the ceremony took place normally.

Huber Carlos Rodrigues died of cardiorespiratory complications in a hospital in Itumbiara, 55 km from Goiatuba.

In a document signed by him in 2008, the pastor claimed to have had a divine revelation of the Holy Spirit and that he would go through a “mystery of God”, where he would resurrect three days after his death, at 23:30.

“My physical integrity has to be fully preserved, as I will be dead for three days, and on the 3rd day, I will be resurrected. During the three days my body will not have a bad smell or decompose, because God Himself will have prepared my flesh and my brain to go through this experience”, says the text.

The statement was not officially registered at a registry office, but was signed by two witnesses. The family’s attorney confirmed the existence of the document.

The Municipality of Goiatuba informed, via note to Anhanguera TV, that the Sanitary Surveillance even notified the funeral home, on Monday, to carry out the immediate burial of the body, based on a resolution that provides for the Sanitary Control and Inspection of the Transfer of Human Remains.