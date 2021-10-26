Patricia Abravanel is surprised with crying on SBT and asks Silvio Santos

Patricia Abravanel made a request to Silvio Santos, by replacing him in his program on SBT this Sunday (24). Her speech to her father happened after a lady who participated in the audience of the attraction cry for missing the “owner of the trunk”.

The presenter was with members of the audience when an elderly woman decided to speak. the woman was moved to tears and said his family misses Silvio a lot on Sundays. She also stated that she is praying for him to return quickly.

Crying and venting at SBT

“Silvio, we’re missing you so much. We say a lot of prayers for you to come back to the program soon”, declared the lady, who told a story with her granddaughter, who is also a fan of the presenter.

“I have a granddaughter, she is 07 years old and she loves you. She just keeps asking: ‘grandma, when is Silvio coming back?’. She sees those tiny little boys [os bonecos de Silvio Santos] on television and says: ‘grandma, run to see Silvio little one. Come and see'”, she reported.

The member of the auditorium named Gloria declared that she trusts Silvio’s quick return. “But with faith in God you will soon come back to us. It’s our joy, I already told you”, finished.

Message for Silvio Santos

“No more crying”, said Patricia Abravanel, who then made a request to her father. “Silvio Santos, try to come back”, she said. On stage, some members of Jogo dos Dots, such as Helen Ganzarolli and Flor, were also moved to tears.

Nonetheless, other moments of the Silvio Santos Program drew attention public and reverberated on social networks. Including the moments when Patricia performed dances with songs that contained sensual or slang words.

Patricia Abravanel surprises

Evangélica – as well as the rest of the family -, the number four daughter of Silvio Santos choreographed along with singer Mari Fernandez and presenter Luciana Gimenez. Both were received for the Three Track Game.

In another moment, Patrícia Abravanel even danced a funk that included slang words. The situation caused a surprise among internet users who followed the program precisely because of the discourse and posture she has been adopting lately on TV, which has always been more conservative.

“Hand on your knee, FUCKING!

Sit on your ass and lock it!”#SilvioSantos Program pic.twitter.com/BTobqvD0tG — Luiz Ricardo  (@excentricko) October 25, 2021