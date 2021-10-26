Paulo Guedes admits that there will be greater spending: “30 or so billion”

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said today that it is not possible to “disguise the truth” when talking about the government’s maneuver to circumvent the spending ceiling and enable social assistance of R$ 400 by the end of 2022, the year in which the President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) will seek his re-election. The declaration took place during the launch event of the National Green Growth Plan.

It is evident that, whether with a request for an extract or with a review. We cannot disguise the truth. The truth is that there will be a little more expense. We’re talking about 30-something billion. And the question is: for a country that raised more than R$ 300 billion more than last year, 30 billion is 10%. Guedes, when talking about the spending ceiling

Last Tuesday (19), the government even confirmed an event to present details of the program, but canceled due to the repercussion of the market with information provided by the press. The Stock Exchange fell 3.28% and the commercial dollar rose 1.33%, closing at R$ 5.594.

As determined by the UOL, the president, who has been seeking to increase his popularity in search of re-election, decided that, in addition to the R$300 that he had combined to boost Bolsa Família, he wants a format that still benefits the so-called “invisibles”, who would not meet the criteria of the program, with an average ticket of R$100, expanding the benefit to the range of R$400.

The measure involves financing part of the program with resources outside the spending ceiling, which was seen with concern by investors. There is still no new date for the presentation of the project, which may undergo changes.

Can’t you give another R$30 billion to the weakest in a terrible moment like this? If a phrase from the president is enough for R$ 100 billion to appear, sprout from the ground, all of a sudden?! Why can’t we think boldly about it?! So I think we are on the right track. Our collection, which had come to R$ 200 billion, higher than expected, has already exceeded R$ 300 [bilhões]. So… this is not a sign to spend money, no. Minister Paulo Guedes

During the event, Guedes also rejected the idea that Bolsonaro would be a president with populist actions, with an eye on next year’s elections.

That [o programa de distribuição social] that’s what excited us during the election campaign. If you look at the campaign program, you will see there: basic citizenship income. But this pandemic came, this covid, this endless war with the media. This confuses a little (…) We have a popular president who supported major reforms. He is not populist. Now, there are a lot of people around who want to lead you astray. Guedes praises Bolsonaro

stampede at the ministry

Four secretaries who were part of Guedes’ team resigned last week, according to the findings of columnist Carla Araújo, from UOL. They were: Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, and the Secretary of the National Treasury, Jeferson Bittencourt, the Special Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Gildenora Dantas, and the Deputy Secretary of the National Treasury, Rafael Araujo.

The four reported personal reasons, according to the ministry. “Funchal and Bittencourt thank the minister [Paulo Guedes] for the opportunity of having contributed to important institutional advances and to the process of fiscal consolidation in the country”, informed the ministry.

After the stampede, Bolsonaro then went to minister Paulo Guedes and called a press conference to talk about the crisis in the market caused by the launch of Auxílio Brasil.

“This [novo] value decided by us has responsibility. We will not make any adventures, we do not want to jeopardize anything with regard to the economy,” Bolsonaro said at the time.