Pedestrians believe in Juliette style to guarantee prize

It seems that the participants of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) believe that the ‘Juliette Freire style’, champion of “BBB21”, can win over the audience and guarantee the R$ 1.5 million prize in the rural reality show.

Rico Melquiades tore up praise for the ex-BBB and stated several times that he would like to be the one from Paraíba. Dayane Mello revealed that she took care of her teeth at the same dentist as Juliette and Erasmo Viana said that her team on social media is the same one used by the ex-BBB.

In addition, Bil said that he talked with the woman from Paraíba before being confined in ‘A Fazenda 13’ and sometimes compared her to Erika Schneider — eliminated in the third farm —.

On the other side, Solange Gomes criticized the pawns who try to copy Juliette’s style.

Check out eight times that pedestrians cited the “BBB21” champion:

Juliette’s Dentist

In a conversation about body changes with those confined in “A Fazenda 13”, Dayane said that he made changes to his teeth with the same professional responsible for the new smile of Juliette, champion of “BBB 21”.

“If I do this program, I want to fix my teeth. And then I sent a message to Dr. Rafael. And he did the [dentes] from Juliette. He’s really good,” she said.

The former participant of the Grande Fratello VIP also detailed the experience and the procedure. “The teeth were a complex of mine. I told him: ‘please make it as natural as possible'”, he began. “But it’s very punk. Because it was five hours and ten days. Then he cut his gums, then he stuffed all the business inside his gums…”

The Farm 2021: Dayane Mello Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Advice for new reality show

Bil Araújo spoke about the former participants of “BBB 21”, the first reality show he participated. He assured that he keeps in touch with the ex-brothers and even asked Juliette Freire, champion of the edition, for advice before becoming a pawn.

“Kept [uma amizade]. With Juliette, with Gil, with Sarah. There are some guys that I still talk to,” Bil said.

Before I came here, I talked to Juliette, man. I said: ‘Hey, do you think it’s going to happen?’. She said: ‘Go, throw yourself, surrender

, declared the ex-BBB

Juliette and Bill Image: Instagram

Juliette from ‘The Farm’

Bil Araújo claims to see some similarities in the trajectory of Erika Schneider — eliminated in the third field — with the story of the champion of “Big Brother Brasil 21”, Juliette Freire.

In a conversation with Erasmo Viana, the ex-BBB stated that he has realized that Brazil can buy the peoa’s noise after a report of exclusion in the confinement during the formation of the third swidden.

Something is happening here that happened in my first reality show, bro. I’m not wanting to pass a cloth to Erika, she had her shit with Mussunzinho [eliminado na segunda roça], but the whole house’s prejudgment on top of her, the whole house judging. Brazil embraces these causes, old .

The Farm 2021: Bil says Erika could be the Juliette Freire of the reality record on Record Image: Playback/Playplus

In another moment, it was Tiago Piquilo’s turn to be compared to Paraiba. In the view of Rico Melquiades, Erika Schneider, hesitated in pulling Tiago Piquilo from the bay to the hot seat and compared the country singer to Juliette Freire.

For a silly thing. Pulled the wrong person. He pulled the winner of the show, Tiago, Juliette from the show. Say it!

2021 Farm: Rico Melquiades regrets Erika’s departure in a conversation with Aline Image: Playback/Playplus

dream of being juliette

During a conversation with Bil Araújo, Rico Melquiades expressed his desire to become Paraiba.

“You’re a long way from being Juliette in life, son,” nudged Bil.

I will be yes I am Juliette. Juliette! Follow me, Juliette. Bil sucks, unfollow him. Stop following this man, you’re going to get burned.

The Farm 2021: Bil Araújo pins Rico Melquiades Image: Reproduction/Twitter

For Valentina Francavilla, the comedian said that he would like to leave the reality show with a high number of followers like Juliette Freire in her victory on “BBB 21”.

I wanted to be a Juliette. Imagine leaving here with 30 million (followers)?

Rico Melquiades’ mention of Juliette is in reference to the number of followers he gained in his passage through “BBB 21”. The makeup artist won the R$1.5 million prize with a total of 24 million followers on Instagram. Currently, she has 32.6 million fans on the social network.

The Farm 2021: Rico says he wants to gain the same number of followers as Juliette Freire on BBB 21 Image: Rico (Reproduction/Playplus) and Juliette (Publishing/Rede Globo)

“Wanting to play Juliette”

Solange Gomes commented to Valentina that the confinement is close to two months and there is still no participant looking like a likely winner of the R$1.5 million prize.

We no longer know what pleases and what dislikes people, it becomes difficult.

In the sequence, Solange stated that she noticed that some pedestrians are copying Juliette Freire’s style in the conquest of “Big Brother Brasil 21” to try to win “A Fazenda 2021”.

Do people want to play Juliette because they know Juliette worked and studied her? I think they’re looking to do the Juliette line.”

The Farm 2021: Solange criticizes pawn posture in the game Image: Playback/Playplus

“BBB 21” Champion Team

During a meeting of the pedestrians at the fire outside the house, Erasmo Viana confided that he had hired the same team as Juliette Freire to take care of his social networks and his image during the confinement:

I made an investment, I have 15 people working for me outside, 24 hours a day. I gave all my pay and even paid more for people to take care of me during those three months. I took the entire team that took care of Juliette, who made Juliette. Man, I’m paying R$ 30 thousand a month, R$ 90 thousand just for the guys to take care of me. I did a fucking job.

“And people wanting to destroy you, right,” Dayane commented. “I said: ‘Old man, since it’s going to be the opportunity of my life, I’m going to go for it.’ […] I knew it was going to be a shot in my life, so since it’s time to go, I’ll go for it,” added Erasmo.