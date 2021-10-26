Pedro Ernesto Denardin is a narrator for Rádio Gaúcha. He gave an interview to the podcast Bolados FC, where he revealed that he doesn’t have a good relationship with Felipão, because the coach doesn’t usually behave in a very pleasant way, especially with the press.

When we see Felipão giving press conferences after the games, we realize that he is not one of the calmest people to interview. However, the account Denardin brought up on the podcast is a bit sad. Well, it reveals that the technician is a complicated human being.

“We had cases of reporters who went to interview him and came back to Zero Hora’s newsroom crying because they were mistreated by him. He’s a person I don’t have any affection for, he doesn’t have my attention. I don’t like him and I don’t talk to Felipão. If he has it somewhere, I don’t want to be.” Pedro Ernesto told us.

In this case, Felipão could be a calmer person in the interviews, so as not to make people cry. But, we also don’t know what the details of the occasion were and that’s why it’s complicated to talk about.

Pedro Ernesto says he doesn’t like former Grêmio coach

That there are disaffections between people who work at football clubs and people who work in the press, we all knew. But this Pedro Ernesto and Felipão case is somewhat new. Fortunately, for the narrator, Grêmio’s coach is now Mancini, so he’ll be able to follow Felipão from afar.

The world of football is very stressful, and with nerves on edge sometimes people talk and do things they shouldn’t. After all, it’s not uncommon to see GreNais ending up in a smack. Something that is not accepted in our society, but happens in football games with a certain frequency.

Image: Marcos Nagelstein / Preview Agency