Pedro sends a message to Flamengo fans after knee surgery – Flamengo

Flamengo’s list of embezzlement has been large in recent weeks, but this Monday (25), Pedro was the main concern of the fans. That’s because the attacker had surgery on the medial meniscus of his right knee. The procedure was even carried out successfully, and the player has already expressed himself on social networks.

“Let’s go to the next step. Thank you all for your love and support. Your strength gives me peace of mind and fills me with confidence to come back as soon as possible. God is taking care of everything”, wrote Pedro in an Instagram publication.

Now, Pedro starts the recovery process and races against time to be at Flamengo’s disposal in the final stretch of the season. The forecast for the athlete’s return is estimated between three and four weeks, which would allow, in the best case scenario, the return of the shirt 21 for the Libertadores final, on November 27th.

For now, Pedro remains out of combat, but Flamengo remains fully focused on the decisive confrontation for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. This Wednesday (27), Mengo will face Athletico, for the return game. The duel will be held at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). Column of Fla, as usual, brings the most red-black transmission on the internet, with the voice of Rafa Penido.