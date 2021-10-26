Pedro undergoes knee surgery and starts the race to reinforce Flamengo in the Libertadores final | Flamengo

The start is given for the Montevideo mission for Pedro. The striker underwent an arthroscopy in his right knee on Monday night, at a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, and begins his recovery with a view to the Libertadores decision, on November 27, against Palmeiras. The procedure was considered a success and is expected to return to the lawns in three to four weeks.

1 of 2 Pedro in action at Flamengo training — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo Pedro in action at Flamengo training — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

The surgery was performed by Dr. Luiz Antônio Vieira, the same one who operated on Pedro’s anterior cruciate ligament in 2018, when he was playing for Fluminense. The procedure on that occasion also included suturing the meniscus of the same right knee. The history was taken into account when the doctor himself, the player and Marcio Tanure, head of Flamengo’s medical department, decided to intervene in a meeting on Sunday.

The surprise with which the news caught the fans, by the way, contrasts with the long debate over the ten days between the blow suffered in the victory over Juventude and the choice for surgery. Two imaging exams and clinical evaluations were performed until consensus was reached. At first, the desire was for conservative treatment, but the persistence of pain made arthroscopy the way forward.

Pedro received a blow to his knee early in the game against Juventude, on October 13th. Initially, the problem was not a concern and the first exam was only carried out on Saturday, the 16th, when it showed a bone edema. On the same day, the striker was on the list of related to the match against Cuiabá released by the club, but ended up staying out of the bench for complaining of pain.

Delivered to the physiotherapists, Pedro performed only part of the activity on Tuesday, the 19th, with his companions and continued with the delegation to Curitiba. The inconvenience was considered “bearable”, Pedro took the field against Athletico-PR, in the Arena da Baixada, and scored, in stoppage time, the equalizer in 2-2. After the match, however, the pain increased. and turned on the alert in the athlete and in the doctors.

With the cast off on Thursday, Pedro performed new tests on Friday (the 22nd), when the image indicated the problem in the meniscus. That was when there was the first surgical indication and guidance for the player to take the diagnosis to the doctor who performed the first intervention, three years ago. In consultation, Dr. Luiz Antônio Vieira performed clinical tests and corroborated Dr. Márcio Tanure’s initial orientation for the surgery.