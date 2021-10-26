Pet eats ‘how to train your dog’ book seconds after delivery

Little Ralph’s guardian, a 15-month-old dog, was concerned about the pet’s behavior, and ordered a book on “how to train your dog” via eBay.

However, he didn’t count that the dog was going to honor the homage of his name to the character in the animation “Detonates Ralph”… and he blew up the book as soon as he arrived.

“I was on a Facebook group about cocker spaniel dogs, and someone asked for advice on how to train their dogs. Someone recommended this book, so I went on eBay and bought it, next-day delivery,” says Jim Hooker.

Only the delivery would take place on the day Hooker returned to work after the pandemic lockdown. He says he left Ralph alone for a few hours, surrounded by toys to distract him.

“I knew he would ‘pick up’ the mail anyway.”

But just as Jim got home he saw the postman putting the package through the opening in the door. But there was no time for him to even see the entire book.

“I felt like he knew there was something in there that would train him. I couldn’t believe it.”

Upon entering the house, Jim found the book completely destroyed by the dog.

Photo: Jim Hooker

If it was the first time…

Unfortunately for Jim, since adopting the dog, he has had to pay more attention to the mail that comes home. The pet was named Ralph in honor of the character Wrecks Ralph, after Jim noticed the dog running to the door whenever the postman arrived and “detonating” all the mail.

“I was willing to sacrifice some bank statements while I needed to go to the office for a few hours. He’s a hardworking cocker spaniel, that’s exactly what they do,” explains Jim.

Photo: Jim Hooker

With that, the solution was to spend more money trying to train Ralph.

“I’m going to order another book and make sure this time I’m signing for it, and hopefully the first lesson there is how to keep your dog from chewing mail.”

With information from Chronicle Live.