Petrobras questions government about the existence of studies for privatization | Economy

Petrobras informed this Monday (25) that it questioned the government, through the Ministry of Economy, about the existence or not of studies for the privatization of the company, according to a relevant fact.
The inquiry came after news that there are studies in the government for a bill on the sale of shares in the state-owned company and loss of the majority of the controlling interest in Petrobras.
The leader of the Senate government, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE), confirmed to Reuters that there are studies on the subject. “There is no decision made. There are studies about it,” he said. “First we need to move the couriers forward.”
A little later, Bezerra pointed out once again that “we are first going to move forward with the postal service”, to complete: “and then evaluate the possibility of building a proposal for Petrobras with its own concepts”.
At a late-afternoon event at the Planalto Palace, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes waved at Petrobras privatization by suggesting “to think boldly” about the company, and highlighted that the mere mention of this possibility by President Jair Bolsonaro was the enough to make the oil company’s shares soar.
In a morning radio interview, Bolsonaro confirmed that the privatization of Petrobras “has entered the government’s radar”, but he said that this is not an immediate process.
“That got on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, which is getting the company to put it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives the most takes it away. It’s a huge complication. Especially when it comes to fuel. If you take it out of it. monopoly of the State, which exists, and putting it in the monopoly of a private person, is the same thing or maybe even worse,” Bolsonaro told radio Caçula, from Três Lagoas (MS).
Petrobras’ preferred shares closed with an appreciation of 6.8%, while the common shares advanced 6.1%. The Ibovespa closed up 2.28%.