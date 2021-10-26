Petrobras shares (PETR3; PETR4) jump up to 7% with news about possible privatization project

SAO PAULO – Petrobras shares (PETR3;PETR4) jumped strongly, with PETR4 assets up around 7%, after news on CNN Brasil news about the privatization of the company. At 4:05 pm (Brasilia time), the shares jumped 7.10%, to R$29.11, while PETR3 assets recorded gains of 6.05%, to R$29.59.

According to CNN, the plan being analyzed is to prepare a bill that would allow the Union to start disposing of the company’s shares in order to lose control. The federal government has control through 50.5% of the common shares (with voting rights).

The government would continue with the so-called “golden share”, allowing it to veto certain oil company operations and also appoint the company’s president.

The publication points out that the economic team advocates that Petrobras move to the Novo Mercado, ending the difference between ON and PN shares.

The government would then start selling shares for the shares that are currently held by BNDES and BNDESPAR. The objective would be to transform Petrobras into a “corporation”, with pulverized capital, like what is being intended for Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6).

Credit Suisse notes that the news is positive as it raises a discussion about potential privatization. However, the format cited in the news with the government maintaining the nomination of the CEO and the power of veto is not good for minority shareholders, according to analysts at the Swiss bank.

Earlier, the shares were already rising amid the company’s news and on a day of recovery after the sharp falls in assets last week, with a loss of about R$30 billion in market value.

Earlier, President Jair Bolsonaro had stated, in an interview with a radio station in Mato Grosso do Sul, that the privatization of Petrobras “has entered the radar” of the government, but said that it is not an immediate process.

“This got on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, which is to get the company to put it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives more takes it away. It’s a huge complication. Especially when it comes to fuel. If you take it from the State’s monopoly, which exists, and put it in the monopoly of a private person, it’s the same thing or maybe even worse,” Bolsonaro told radio Caçula, from Três Lagoas (MS).

Also in this session, the state-owned company informed that it will raise the average price of diesel in refineries by 9.15% and that of gasoline by 7.05%, as of Tuesday, reflecting part of the increase in the oil barrel in the international market and the exchange rate, the company said in a press release on Monday.

With the adjustments, diesel – the country’s most traded fuel – will be sold to distributors at R$ 3.34 per liter, accumulating an increase of 65% this year so far, according to Reuters calculations based on company data .

Gasoline, on the other hand, will be sold at R$ 3.19 per liter, accumulating an advance of 73% in the year.

In a note to clients, Credit Suisse said it saw the announcement as positive and said that the readjustments reduced the lag of values ​​in relation to the import parity, which in the bank’s calculations is now around 11% for both fuels.

