Petrobras shares rise 6% after CNN reports government studying privatization

Petrobras shares were among the biggest highs of the day on B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, and ended trading with gains of more than 6% after CNN learned that the government was considering a plan to draft a bill. that allows the Union to privatize the company.

The information was collected by journalists from CNN Brazil Daniela Lima and Renata Agostini and disclosed by the channel this Monday afternoon (25).

Petrobras preferred shares (PETR4) closed up 6.84%, and common shares (PETR3) rose 6.13%.

On a day of strong performance, the Ibovespa appreciated 2.28%, and closed at 108,714 points.

According to the report, President Jair Bolsonaro is already discussing with the top of Congress a way to make the privatization of the oil company viable, although he admits that it is a difficult project to implement.

The plan under analysis is to prepare a bill that will allow the Union to start getting rid of the company’s shares in order to lose control.

The government would, however, maintain the so-called “golden share”, which would allow it to veto certain company operations and still appoint the company’s president.

Bolsonaro had already said this morning, in an interview with a radio station, that the privatization of Petrobras “has entered the radar” of the government.

“This got on our radar. But privatizing any company is not what some people think, which is to get the company to put it on the shelf and tomorrow whoever gives more takes it away. It’s a huge complication,” said the president.

Today, the federal government has control through 50.5% of the common shares, which are shares with voting rights.

Considering the company’s total capital (common and preferred shares), the control group is composed of government and BNDES shares, which together hold 36.75% of the shares.

Gasoline increase

Also this Monday morning, Petrobras announced a new increase in gasoline, after 17 days without adjustment: the average sale price of gasoline A at the company’s refineries, for distributors, will have an increase of 7%, from R $2.98 to BRL 3.19 per liter.

According to specialists, however, even with the new high, the price of fuel remains behind in relation to the international market, when considering both the increases in the barrel of oil in the world and the price of the dollar.