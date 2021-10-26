PF unleashes an operation against corruption in Umuarama this Tuesday

This Tuesday morning (26) the Federal Police launched Operation Jaborandi, which investigates corruption crimes involving mayors, public servants and contractors from several municipalities in the western region of the State of Paraná.

About 120 federal police officers are serving 28 court orders in 6 municipalities in the States of Paraná (Umuarama, Boa Vista da Aparecida, Perobal, Três Barras, Santa Helena and Guaíra) and one in the State of Pará (Uruará), continuing the investigation that began about a year after allegations that contractors were meeting in collusion with heads of local executive powers to defraud the competitive nature of bidding procedures involving the works sector in municipalities in the region.

During the investigations, it was possible to unveil at least two criminal organizations, structurally ordered and with well-defined actions, which, under the consent and coordination of the Mayors of Boa Vista da Aparecida and Umuarama (currently removed), met to direct bids to entrepreneurs who are members of the group, overprice their values ​​and later spread them among public agents and entrepreneurs who participated in the scheme.

Those investigated, to the extent of their participation, may be liable for crimes of active corruption, passive corruption, fraud against the competitive nature of a bidding process, criminal organization and money laundering, whose penalties, added together, can reach 62 years of imprisonment.

The operation’s name refers to the Jaborandi road, located in the municipality of Umuarama, being one of the first works that led to the investigation.

Check out the interview with the responsible delegate:

