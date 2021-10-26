PGL reveals teams will play first day of Major from their training rooms | DRAFT5

THE PGL revealed this Monday afternoon (25) that the first day of clashes Stockholm Major will see teams acting directly from their training rooms, located at the hotel where they are staying.
According to a statement issued through the social networks of the Romanian tournament organizer, which this season is responsible for the most prestigious tournament on the world stage. Counter-Strike, the measure aims to guarantee the fluidity of the event on the day that marks its opening.
The practice of promoting the first day of matches directly from the teams’ training rooms is quite common in other sports, and it seems a very plausible decision given the fact that the time for teams to organize themselves between one MD1 and another would be scarce.
In addition, the company also revealed that will not run ads during side switching breaks in matches valid for the $2 million competition, unlike other major competitors, see ESL and BLAST.
Finally, Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo confirmed through publication in his Twitter that, beside Alexander “gauls” Borba, holder of official broadcasting rights on Brazilian soil, will comment the game between GODENT and ence, which marks the debut of both teams in the championship.
