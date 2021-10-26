Pintado and Carlos Kila resign at Chapecoense | Chapecoense

Pintado and Carlos Kila are no longer part of Chapecoense’s workforce. The soccer coach and executive resigned from their positions this Tuesday morning, and the requests were accepted by the board of Verdão do Oeste.

The 63-year-old manager was hired by the club alviverde in early July with the mission of seeking reinforcements that fit Chape’s financial standard, which was still weakened with the early elimination in the Copa do Brasil.

A month later, Pintado arrived at Arena Condá. The professional had been unemployed since he left Goiás. His time at Santa Catarina was short and with bad numbers: in 14 matches, he had one win, six draws and seven defeats – 21% profit. Last week, he stated that he would like to stay at Chape in 2022.

+ Track the turnover of technicians in Brazil

2 of 3 Carlos Kila also resigned from Chapecoense — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF Carlos Kila also resigned from Chapecoense — Photo: Márcio Cunha / ACF

+ Read more news from Chapecoense

The two leave the club alviverde in the lantern of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, with 13 points and 99% risk of relegation.