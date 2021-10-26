Planalto counts a majority against impeachment, but fears the advance of an inquiry into ballot boxes

Palácio do Planalto is betting on a victory in the judgment of the banning of the Bolsonaro-Mourão ticket in the judgment of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) which begins this Tuesday (26).

Interlocutors of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) told the CNN that at least four justices of the Court must vote to reject the actions presented by the PT with the accusation that massive shootings of WhatsApp on social networks benefited the ticket in 2018. With that, a majority would be formed, considering that there are seven ministers that make up the Court.

The assessment, however, is that a possible acquittal will not remove Bolsonaro from the siege of the Judiciary. The problem, according to his advisors, is the administrative inquiry opened to investigate the live in which the president attacked the security of electronic voting machines.

The process that is proceeding under the secrecy of justice is considered within the Court as the most viable way for the Judiciary to keep the siege of Bolsonaro.

another trial

This assessment grew after a trial started and then suspended by the Court that is evaluating the impeachment of state deputy Fernando Francischini, of the Paraná PSL. He said on election day 2018 in a live that two electronic voting machines were rigged and did not count votes in Bolsonaro.

Three ministers have already voted for the impeachment, with just one more being enough to form a majority. If this occurs, the jurisprudence is established that propagating fake news that puts the fairness of an election in check may result in the mandate being revoked.

In this sense, there is an expectation that the TSE, in the judgment of the Bolsonaro ticket, will reinforce this reading. This is because a good part of the evidence shared by the STF with the TSE refers to the fake news inquiry.