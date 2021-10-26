Planalto studies proposal to privatize Petrobras, says Senate leader

× Photo: Waldemir Barreto/Senate Agency

The leader of the government in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (photo) stated today, in an interview with Reuters, that the Planalto is studying drafting a bill for Congress to allow the sale of shares and privatization of Petrobras. However, the emedebist guaranteed the the antagonist that, today, the priority is the process involving the Post offices.

“If we approve the Correios, as I hope, we will have the opportunity to build a proposal for the Petrobras with their own concepts whose studies are underway at the Ministry of Economy. The government has not yet defined the content of the proposal.”

As we showed earlier, Jair Bolsonaro he said, in an interview with Rádio Caçula FM, from Três Lagoas, Mato Grosso do Sul, that the privatization of Petrobras is on the government’s “radar”. However, the president stated that the process is “complicated”.

“I have no problem receiving criticism, now I ask you to please criticize with reason. When talking about privatizing Petrobras, that was on our radar, but privatize any company it’s not like some people think, take the company and put it on the shelf and, tomorrow, whoever gives more takes it away, it’s a huge complication, even more when it comes to fuel.”