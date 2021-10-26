Players Report New Matchmaking Cheat Kicks Opponents From Server | DRAFT5

players of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive started to report on forums and social media a new type of cheat found in matchmakings that kicks opponents off the server and makes them automatically win the round without it even starting, making the game extremely unfair to others.
The problem was initially reported by a user while he was analyzing an overwatch tool from Valve where players analyze the use of illegal programs in matches. In doubt about what he was doing, he published a video where he shows “The Suspect” as the only one who was not put off the server, winning the rounds indiscriminately.
“Server crash. I’ve seen many cheaters crash the server right after typing “nc *****”. That is, after being defeated by opponents. Even casually, they use cheats aim and wall and when we try to kick them, they break the server”, said one of the comments of the players.
The effectiveness of cheating is so great that even players on the cheater’s team are expelled from the game. Although they manage to return to the game right away, the same action takes place in the sequence each round. On the forums, several reports show that this has happened with increasing frequency during matchmaking matches.