Pocket truck driver who was on the run presents to the PF in SC | Santa Catarina

Investigated for inciting violent and undemocratic acts, truck driver Marcos Antonio Pereira Gomes, known as Zé Trovão, spontaneously presented himself to the Federal Police in Joinville, in the North of Santa Catarina, this Tuesday (26), informed his defense. He was outlaw since the beginning of September.

The PF stated in a note that Gomes surrendered to 2 pm at the city’s police station. The truck driver is a resident of Joinville.

According to his defense note, Gomes “is available to the courts to prove his innocence”. In September, he was located by the PF in Mexico.

Outlaw trucker located by the PF in a hotel in Mexico

Truck driver targeted by STF investigation

the truck driver was Target of an Aug. 20 Arrest Warrant issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The action investigates incitement to violent and threatening acts against democracy.

According to the order of Moraes, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) maintains that published posts and videos demonstrate that the truck driver had called the population, through social networks, to practice criminal and violent acts.

Also according to the document, the justifications for the precautionary measures took into account “the role of the investigated in the dissemination of messages, aggressions and threats against democracy, the rule of law and its institutions”.

While on the run, Gomes stayed in a hotel in Mexico, according to the PF. On social networks, he released a video in which he reports that representatives of the Brazilian embassy sought the hotel he was staying at.

