Police say notebook found with the remains of Gabby Petito’s fiance can be recovered and clarify the influencer’s death – Monet

Gabrielle Petito and Brian Laundrie (Photo: instagram reproduction)

The United States federal police believe that the notebook found with the remains of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance, could be restored and end up clarifying the causes of death of the influencer and her partner. While Petito was found dead in a Wyoming park on Sept. 19, Laundrie’s body was found last week in an advanced state of decomposition in a Florida forest preserve. He was the prime suspect in his fiancée’s murder.

The website of the American TV channel CNN spoke with specialists close to the FBI who exposed their belief in the possible recovery of the content present in the notebook. In addition to the notebook, a backpack, clothes and a bag were found with his body.

“If the notebook contains, for example, possible confessions or reflections and rationalizations about guilt, it can contribute a lot to the investigations”, said former FBI investigator Jim Clemente in a statement on the CNN website.

“They will use all available techniques to dry [o caderno] before opening it. They will be very careful with this material”, insisted the specialist.

CNN also spoke with former prosecutor Mark O’Mara about the material found on Laundrie’s body: “I think there’s going to be great information coming out of there. Because even though its pages are smeared with blood, the FBI has already done excellent work with even older material they found.”

The American press reports that Laundrie’s family did not have access to the notebook. According to the Laundrie’s lawyer, everything that was found by the family was immediately turned over to the investigated persons responsible for the case.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were on a van trip across the United States when she cut off contact with her family at the end of August. Searches for her began in early September and her body was found in a Wyoming state forest on the 19th of last month, five days after her fiancé disappeared without a trace.

Gabby Petito with her mother (Photo: Twitter)

When forensics conducted by US authorities confirmed that Gabby’s death was caused by strangulation, Laundrie’s parents released a statement calling the incident a “tragedy.” The statement released by the lawyer of the Laundrie family generated anger in Petito’s parents, the influencer’s mother classified the message as “junk”.

After Brian Laundrie’s remains were found, the international press reported that the intervention of the wildlife that inhabits the site will result in a major challenge for the coroners responsible for investigating the causes of death.

