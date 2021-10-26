Pope to the ecumenical pilgrimage: relearning listening in the synodal process

Pope Francis received at the Vatican this Monday (25th) an ecumenical pilgrimage from Germany “With Luther to the Pope”. On that occasion, he invited everyone to join together to listen to the melody of God, which the Lord composed within each one’s life. He also desired the availability of listening for the Church, saying: “We are relearning listening in the synodal process”

Vatican News

This Monday morning (25th), Pope Francis received an ecumenical pilgrimage from Germany whose motto is “Better all together”. After the initial greeting, the Pope thanked the community song sung by those present and said: “Singing brings people together. In the choir, no one is alone: ​​it is important to listen to others. I want this willingness to listen to the Church. We are relearning listening in the synodal process”.

open your hearts

Then he said to those present:

“Dear friends, also listen to the melody of God in your lives; the melody that the Lord composed within their lives. Open not only your ears but also your hearts. Anyone who sings with an open heart, perhaps without realizing it, already touches the mystery of God. This mystery is love, the love that finds its splendid, full and unique sound in Jesus Christ“.

And he concluded the meeting wishing: “Always listen to the melody of God in your lives. Because a song is made up of many voices. And the same goes for ecumenism, in Germany and in many other parts of the world”.