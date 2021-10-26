Positivo and Transsion launch Infinix Note 10 Pro for R$ 1.5 thousand

Positivo announced this Monday (25th) the launch of the Infinix Note 10 Pro, a smartphone owned by the Chinese company Transsion, a new partner of the Brazilian company. The cell phone is already on sale from R$ 1.5 thousand with a 2-year warranty.

The product has mid-range specs, but promises to compete with top-of-the-line at a much more competitive price. In addition, Positivo claims that the device has appeal to gamers.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has a 6.95-inch Full HD display, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sensitivity rate and 91% screen enjoyment. In terms of memory, the device offers 8 GB of RAM and from 128 GB of storage with UFS 2.2 technology.

The cell phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor that has 8 cores up to 2.05 GHz. In terms of cameras, it has a 64 MP (ultra night) wide lens, an 8 MP (120°) ultra-wide lens on the back. another 2 MP deep and a fourth monochromatic 2 MP. The front camera has 16 MP.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro’s battery is 5,000 mAh and the charger is 33 W, with the promise of providing up to 2 hours of battery life with just 5 minutes in the socket. Positivo and Transsion claim that the device can play 142 hours of uninterrupted music, 58 hours of calls and 11 hours of gameplay.

The smartphone also has two stereo side speakers with DTS, XOS 7.6 system (Chinese brand owner and based on Android 11), digital sensor, facial recognition unlock, USB-C, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0. On the other hand, the Infinix Note 10 Pro does not have 5G technology.

According to executives, the new device is better than the Samsung A72 and competes with models such as Note 10 Pro, by Xiaomi, and the new Motorola Edge line.

Price and availability

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is available on the websites of the Via group’s retailers (Casas Bahia, Ponto and Extra) and should arrive this week at the physical stores of Casas Bahia. In December, the cell phone will also be on sale at Vivo operator stores.

The smartphone arrives in Brazil in Nordic Secret (white) and Black (black with mirrored back and gradient tones). The 128 GB version has a suggested price of R$1,499, while the 256 GB edition starts at R$1,699.

Unique partnership

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is the first result of the partnership between Positivo and Transsion, which is one of the largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and stands out in markets such as Africa, Asia, Middle East and India. “From our point of view, Brazil is a key market in Latin America, which is why our operation on the continent starts with it. We are committed to making our vision and products bring value to Brazilian users,” said Benjamin Jiang, executive at Transsion.

Helio Rotenberg, president of Positivo, recalled that the deal with the brand was closed after a frustrated negotiation with Huawei in 2018. At the time, talks were going well, but they were ended mainly because of geopolitical problems between Huawei and the state government. United. “We learned a lot from that case, especially about the fact that we need to follow political issues beyond business,” Rotenberg acknowledged.

Norberto Maraschin, Vice President of Consumer and Mobility Business at Positivo, explained that the new partnership includes the manufacture of all products in the national territory. For this, a team of 50 engineers is working in Brazil. “A product like the Infinix Note 10 Pro costs an average of R$3,000 in stores around here. Our intention is to offer a more competitive option for Brazilians, a product that will compete with premium models and that for the first time will have a 2-year warranty,” he said.

In the first quarter of 2022, Positivo will already have a complete portfolio of Transsion products, with at least three smartphone models. Throughout 2022, the expectation is that four more devices will be produced and sold here in more than 15 thousand points of sale throughout the country.