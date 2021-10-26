Positivo Tecnologia joins Chinese manufacturer and launches smartphone in Brazil from R$ 1,499

Infinix, smartphone launched by Positivo Tecnologia in Brazil (Credit: Disclosure)

GONÇALVES (MG) – Positivo Tecnologia announced this Monday (25) that it has joined forces with Chinese cell phone manufacturer Transsion Holdings to launch Infinix brand smartphones in Brazil.

The Note 10 PRO features a two-year warranty, a 6.95-inch screen, 8 gigabytes of RAM, 256 gigabytes of storage, four cameras, enough autonomy for 142 hours of music playback, 58 hours of power on or 11 hours for games —a gimmick for the gamer audience.

Prices range from R$ 1,499, in the 128 GB version; and R$1,699, in the 256 GB. With the launch, Positivo Tecnologia enters the domestic cell phone market at intermediate prices in which competitors such as Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi already operate.

According to Positivo Tecnologia, the new cell phone can already be found in the main retailers in the country.

“The alliance with Transsion allows us to reinforce the strategy of further advancing our core businesses, expanding the important portfolio of cell phones and acting competitively in the intermediate and premium price range in the opportune smartphone market in Brazil”, he said, in a statement. , Hélio Rotenberg, president of Positivo Tecnologia.

The deal gives Positivo Tecnologia the right to manufacture, sell and provide specialized technical assistance for Infinix products in the country on an exclusive basis. The production line for the new cell phone, assembled in Manaus (AM), will receive an investment of R$ 50 million over the next three years, forecasts Positivo Tecnologia.

With Infinix, the idea is to put at least eight models on the national market — all in the intermediate category. The brand’s first launch does not yet have 5G technology.

Chinese company

The world’s third-largest mobile device company and sixth-largest smartphone company, Transsion Holdings sold more than 174 million mobile devices in 2020, according to IDC data for Q2 2021.

The company, which has been listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange since 2019, operates in more than 70 countries, mainly in Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

