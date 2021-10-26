Praia beat Minas and is South American champion – Web Vôlei

Three finals, three victories with good performances over the biggest rival and three consecutive titles. The beginning of the season at Dentil Praia Clube is devastating. This Monday, the team from Uberlândia defeated Itambé Minas by 3 sets to 2 – partial 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-7 -, at the Sesc Taguatinga Gym, in Distrito Federal, for the final of the 2021 Women’s Club South American Championship.

Praia celebrates an unprecedented title. Minas was looking for the tetra-championship. In the dispute for third place, at the opening of the round, Brasília defeated San Martín, from Bolivia, by 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-13). The two teams from Minas are classified for the Club World Cup, which takes place between December 15 and 19 in Ankara, Turkey.

Coach Paulo Coco’s team confirmed the good moment – ​​despite having fluctuated more than in previous games – and showed that it is enough to fight for the Superliga and Copa Brasil titles this season. Claudinha remains very balanced in the distribution, playing well with the centrals Jineiry and Carol and counting on the good moment of the Dutch Anne Buijs and Brayelin Martinez in attack.

Minas had a slight improvement in relation to the other games against Praia. But, he continues to oscillate a lot in the pass and in the attack with the safety balls. Turkish striker Neri Oszoy has not yet shown the responsibility expected of a foreign player, who theoretically arrives to decide. He compromised in passing and attacking. Too stuck on defense. The incredible thing is that it has never been replaced.

In the first set, Minas came to open 8 to 5 and took the turn in 14 to 9, in a good serve sequence by Carol, which destabilized the team. In the second partial, Kisy did well on the counterattacks, as well as Carol and Thaisa, who called the responsibility for the game, and the Minastenistas managed to tie, winning 25 to 21. But in the third partial, the errors returned overwhelming. Dani Cuttino returned to the court, but to no avail. Praia came to open ten points of difference: 20 to 10 and managed the advantage until the end, without making much effort.

In the fourth set, Praia came to open 8-3. Nicola asked for time and changed Macris for Pri Heldes. Minas reacted, in the strength of their centrals and with Kisy, opening three points ahead. Praia pulled up at 14-15 and Paulo Coco took out Anne Buijs – with difficulty on the side out – and put Tainara on. But Minas reduced the errors, Pri Heldes played a lot in the middle and saw the roles reversed, with the Uberlândia team making more mistakes in reception and attack.

In the tie-break, Nicola Negro kept Pri Heldes on the court. She kept the game in the centrals, but Thaisa and Gattaz were well marked, generating counterattacks for the Triângulo team. Praia’s coverage worked well to score with Brayelin and Anne Buijs, making it 8-5. Nicola Negro stopped the game and put Cuttino on the court. But Minas again had difficulties in turning the ball around and the difference only increased: 11 to 5. Nicola asked for time again and put Pri Souza in Pri Daroit’s place. But it was too late for a reaction. Beach again.

super league

The two teams are now focused on the debut of the Superliga. See here the TV schedule of the week. Minas, current two-time champion of the competition (2018/19, 2020/21) receives Valinhos, on Friday, at 18:30, in Belo Horizonte, broadcast by SporTV. Praia faces Pinheiros, on the same day and time, in Uberlândia, broadcast by Canal Vôlei Brasil.

DENTIL PRAIA CLUB: Claudinha, Brayelin, Carol, Jineiry, Kasiely, Anne Buijs and Suelen (libero). Entered: Vanessa Janke, Lyara, Ariane and Tainara. Technician: Paulo Coco

ITAMBÉ MINAS: Macris, Cuttino, Gattaz, Thais, Pri Daroit, Ozsoy and Léia (Libero). Entered: Kisy, Pri Souza and Pri Heldes. Technician: Nicola Negro.