Pre-game audio leaks with Grêmio manager talking about “tasting Atlético-GO”; after victory, Goiás club responds

A leaked audio attributed to Grêmio football vice president Denis Abrahão ended up going viral on social networks after the 2-0 defeat this Monday, away from home, by Atlético-GO. In the recording, apparently made for a group of fans, the manager preaches confidence in the victory and talks about “tasting” the rival.

The fans to whom Abrahão was sending the audio would be having a barbecue to watch the game in Porto Alegre and the tone used by the manager is in the same sense as his press conferences, showing a lot of confidence in the team’s reaction – listen:

I think it went bad…😅😅 Denis Abrahão, Grêmio’s soccer runner-up, has a leaked audio in which he says to the crowd: “Enjoy the barbecue, because we are going to enjoy Atlético-GO tonight”. The ember must not have risen… pic.twitter.com/YHoQJ744gi — Sports Beasts (@SportBeast_) October 26, 2021

After the 2-0 victory, the club from Goiás took advantage of the audio for a response on Twitter quoting “barbecue” and with a typical gaucho song illustrating the winning goals:

The result once again frustrated Grêmio’s plans, which would have left the relegation zone of Brasileirão in case of a simple victory. In 19th place with 26 points, the club now faces Palmeiras, at home, on Sunday, at 4 pm, without the suspended Borja, Ferreira, Paulo Miranda, Luiz Fernando and Rafinha. Lucas Silva is back from suspension.

Check out some statements from the post-match press conference by soccer runner-up Denis Abrahão:

Paulo Miranda

“Football is not an individual sport, but a collective one. I’m not going to do individual player analysis, it’s not at the time of defeat that we’re going to pick someone up for Christ. It won’t be in two matches that we’ll solve all Grêmio’s problems. Maybe we can get out of this situation without solving all the problems”

Missed the goal

“The “something extra” appeared today, only the goal was missing, Grêmio stopped killing the game. In these 12 games, we are going to get the necessary points to get out of this zone that is not Grêmio’s place. Tomorrow is a new day that opens”

continuous motivation

“These difficulties give us more strength, we’ll keep fighting, sweating. Let’s not compromise on anything. Is the moment difficult? It’s difficult. The speech will not change, I believe we will leave”

equal speech

“I in charge of football, we have total control. We talk to the players, it’s all my fault, I’ll take responsibility. Nothing I said last week changes”

Requests to fans

“We are not going to drop the shuttlecock. Fans, believe me, we will do everything to get out of this situation”