Premier plan will be launched in Brazil! – MacMagazine

You are a subscriber to Apple One and missed the plan with the option of 2TB of space on iCloud? Or would you like to have, in a single subscription package, Fitness+ — which will reach the Brazil and the Portugal next week? Then we have great news for you!

Everything indicated that Apple would not release the Premier plan in Brazil and Portugal — our investigation showed that Apple already marketed Fitness+ in Ireland and New Zealand separately, without the option of its more complete Apple One plan. However, in this same article, we comment on the following:

As we are talking about a very relevant expansion (there will be 15 new countries gaining access to Fitness+ at once), maybe Apple can rethink this strategy and launch the Apple One Premier plan in these countries with the exercise service and space 2TB, leaving out only News+.

For that is exactly what will happen! As Fitness+ expands to 15 new countries, Apple has announced on its Irish website that it will expand the Premier plan to 17 new regions, the same ones that will receive Fitness+ next week: Germany, Saudi Arabia, Austria, Brazil, Colombia, UAE, Spain, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Portugal, Russia and Switzerland — plus Ireland and New Zealand, of course. These countries join Australia, Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom, and will have access to Premier from the day on. November 3rd.

As we’ve talked about, until then, Apple One Premier provided access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness, Apple News+ and 2TB of storage on iCloud+. In these 17 new countries, the plan will arrive without access to Apple News+, as the service is still only available in Australia, Canada, the US and the UK.

It remains to be seen, now, how much Apple will charge for such a plan in Brazil and Portugal — in Ireland, it will cost €28.95, so it is very likely that it will cost the same in European countries. But that’s great news, isn’t it?

via AppleInsider