Prepare your pocket: Apple One Premier to be launched in Brazil in November

Apple One was announced in September 2020 as a combo with Apple’s main services, but unfortunately the Premier plan is not yet available in Brazil, but that should change soon. According to MacMagazine, the plan will be made available in November in the country.

Among the countries that will receive the service from this date are:

Apple One, the easiest way to enjoy Apple subscription services with a simple plan at a great monthly price, will now offer the Premier plan in 17 new countries from November 3rd .

The clue was found on Apple’s Irish website, where it says the Apple One Premier will reach 17 more regions in November:

As a result, Apple One Premier will be available in the 17 countries mentioned above, as well as in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the USA from November 3rd. However, only the last 4 will be bundled with Apple News+, which will not be available in other locations for now.

In total, Apple One Premier gives you access to the following services:

Apple Music

Apple TV+

Apple Arcade

Apple Fitness

Apple News+

2TB of storage on iCloud+

Unfortunately, there is still no information about how much Apple will charge for the combo in Brazil, but in Ireland the subscription will cost 28.95 euros per month, the equivalent of R$ 186.74 in direct conversion.